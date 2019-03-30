Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wet and slippery start to Saturday

Happy Saturday, Motown! The last weekend of March will feel like the last weekend of January. We start with some rain and snow, then sunshine. It will be cold and chilly all around. Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will be wet and slippery after some overnight downpours. Areas north of 8 Mile will see some snowflakes mixed with the raindrops. Accumulations will not be heavy at all. If there is any, it will be only a trace to half inch at the most. That said, drivers must be extremely cautious on wet and slippery surfaces while going to services or morning activities. Sunrise is at 7:20 a.m. ET. The chance of rain continues through the midday hours. The afternoon becomes dryer, but it remains cloudy and much colder than average . Metro Detroit's will be near 40°F, which is 10 to 15°F below average.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s then fall to the mid 30s after dinner time. Sunset is at 7:57 p.m. ET. Saturday night becomes partly cloudy and very cold. Keep pets and potted plants inside. Overnight lows will be below freezing; in the lower and mid 20s. Sunday will be sunnier and remain colder than average. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Monday will be chilly with more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 40s. Milder air arrives Tuesday with highs near 50°F and mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be warm on opening day for the Detroit Tigers. Highs will be near 60°F.

