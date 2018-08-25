Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wet Saturday morning, 'Marginal Risk' of severe storms

DETROIT - Although rain is generally unwanted on the weekend, it is much needed this season. Saturday's best chance of rain is in the morning, and storms could be stronger in the afternoon and evening.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Rain arrives in Detroit and Southeast Michigan Saturday morning. Some of the first drops hit the ground in Livingston County and western Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties before sunrise. Early risers must prepare for rain while out and about during the rest of the day. Temperatures start in the 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:51 a.m.

After breakfast time, showers and a few thunderstorms are possible for services and events like Coffee and Cars in Dearborn, the free opening of Cranbrook Gardens in Bloomfield Hills and the beginning of Thunder Over Michigan at Willow Run Airport.

The wettest period of time before lunch is between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 70s by lunchtime.

Saturday afternoon will be warm and partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms develop after 2 p.m. The more sunshine appearing, the greater opportunity for strong to severe storms, especially by 4 p.m. and afterward. A "Marginal Risk" of strong to severe storms exists. High temps will be near 80 degrees. Detroiters must be on guard for heavy downpours, dangerous lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Showers and thunderstorms will still be around Saturday evening with temperatures in the 70s. This may impact the scheduled Detroit Tigers' at Comerica Park against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

Sunset is at 8:19 p.m.

Saturday night will be warm with lingering rain and storms around and just after midnight. Afterward, it will be mostly to partly cloudy with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Sunday's forecast

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hotter. Temps soar to the upper 80s. The atmosphere remains unstable, and showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening and Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a "Slight Risk" (higher than Saturday's risk) of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Next week's forecast

Monday will be hot and partly sunny with morning showers and storms. Afternoon temps near 90 degrees.

Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and stay near air conditioned areas, Tuesday. It remains hot with mostly sunny skies. Daytime temps near 90 degrees.

A cold front brings showers and storms, Tuesday night, then less humid air with lower temps, Wednesday. Highs near 80 degrees, Wednesday.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.