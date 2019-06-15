Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wet weather returns Saturday and Father's Day

DETROIT - A FLOOD WARNING is in effect along the Hamburg River in Livingston County.

Welcome to Father's Day Weekend, Motown! Wet weather returns, so indoor activities will likely be best for Dad, Saturday and Sunday.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Scattered showers will be around Saturday evening. They have a chance of affecting the Tigers baseball game against Cleveland with a heavy downpour or two. The first pitch is scheduled at 6:10 p.m. ET. Remember rain gear, including ponchos and umbrellas.

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m. ET.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, Father's Day Sunday. Some will have heavy downpours, lightning and higher winds. Afternoon temps will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Lingering showers will fall, Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunshine returns, Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be warmer with daytime temps reaching the upper 70s. Weather Radio Day is at the Meijer in Westland, Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will have showers with highs in the mid 70s. Summer begins at 11:54 a.m., Friday, with the summer solstice.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.