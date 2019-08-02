Metro Detroit weather forecast: Will great week of weather carry into weekend?

DETROIT - What a week it’s been. Here we are in the part of summer where heat and humidity rule, and yet we’ve had very comfortable temperatures and low humidity for most of the week.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight and though it’ll be a little milder than recent nights, we’ll still have a nice night of sleeping weather with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island region closer to Detroit and in the mid- to upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) outside of the Heat Island. The air will become calm once again, so there won’t be any breeze coming in the windows.

Mostly sunny and warmer Saturday, with humidity creeping up a bit, but not to obnoxious levels. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks to be partly cloudy, and most of us will likely stay dry. However, an upper level disturbance sliding southeast from the western Upper Peninsula toward us during the after could potentially stir up a stray thunderstorm.

At this point, it appears that most of us will have a dry day, but be aware of this potential, and keep an eye on the Local 4Casters weather app if you have outdoor afternoon plans, just in case. Highs should reach the mid-80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid-60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Next week

Monday looks dry at this point, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Monday night. This will also be our warmest night of the week, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

A cold front approaches on Tuesday, with a chance of some thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are still possible Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

There’s still a shower and thunderstorm chance on Wednesday, but there’s a lot of uncertainty about that. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a possible thunderstorm on Friday, and highs still very comfortable in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Next weekend

Obviously, forecasting specific weather eight to nine days in advance really pushes our limits as meteorologists but, just for entertainment purposes, this afternoon’s computer models suggest that next weekend will be dry and pleasant, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius). We’ll see if this pans out, but the initial outlook is positive!

