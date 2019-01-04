Metro Detroit weather forecast: Will the warmth last through weekend?

Abundant sunshine and mild temperatures made for a beautiful end of the workweek, with temperatures in some areas reaching 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius)!

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, but a combination of clear skies and light wind will allow temperatures to fall all the way to the dew point temperature and, when that happens, the air is saturated (humidity reaches 100%), and fog normally develops. Our concern late tonight is that, if any areas of dense fog develop, this combined with below-freezing temperatures is what we call freezing fog. Moisture in the air deposits on exposed surfaces and freezes, causing a thin, typically invisible layer, of ice called black ice. So be very careful if you are out late tonight or early Saturday morning -- especially on bridges and overpasses.

On Saturday morning, fog should diminish around midday. The process takes so much longer in the winter, due to the low sun angle, than it does in the summer. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the afternoon. It won’t be as warm as it was today, but Saturday's highs in the mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) are still well above average. Wind will eventually become southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 5:15 p.m.

It will be mostly cloudy Saturday night as a cold front sweeps across the area -- but with no precipitation. Lows will be near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Skies become mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), and wind should be light.

There will be increasing clouds Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), with temperatures starting to rise late at night.

A wintry mix could develop Monday morning but, even if it does, it should quickly change to regular rain, and we don’t expect any problems on the roads. Highs will reach the mid to perhaps upper 40s (8 degrees Celsius). Our only concern about Monday is that the wind just one mile aloft will be quite strong Monday afternoon and evening, so any robust rain showers then could potentially bring down some of that strong wind. We’ll continue to monitor this.

Rain showers are likely Monday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

A very fast-moving upper-level disturbance crossing lower Michigan on Tuesday will likely generate some rain showers, or possibly snow showers, if it occurs early or late enough in the day, when it’s cooler. Breezy highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s (-1 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and continued breezy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 to -5 degrees Celsius).

It will be partly cloudy both Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Did you know?

Our average high dropped to 32 degrees (0 degrees Celsius) this week. This is our lowest average high of the winter. We’ll stay there the rest of the month before the average high goes up to 33 degrees on February 1st, and we begin the (slowly at first) climb to warmer temperatures!

