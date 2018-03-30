Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wind, rain and cool temps all on tap this weekend

DETROIT - Easter weekend is looking a little rough in spots, but we carry mostly clear skies through tonight. Lows will drop below freezing in most spots, while barely holding at 32 in the Metro Zone. Expect winds to become breezy late.

Wind will be a major story Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for part of the day. Click the red bar at the top of the home page for details. Early sunshine fades quickly into clouds. Rain arrives around the lunch hour and sticks around through sunset, when a cold front moves in. Gusts may reach 50 mph during the afternoon rain. This is another headache for Tigers fans, with Saturday's game scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Highs will briefly touch 50 degrees despite the clouds and rain.

Easter Sunday brings a return to dry (and noticeably cooler) weather. Look for partly cloudy skies. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid-20s but check out the wind chill readings on our 4ZONE page! Highs will reach only the upper 30s.

We get a bit of a bump in temperatures early next week. Monday, expect highs in the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday looks like the warmest of the week at 50 degrees. That’s still below normal for this time of year. Tuesday also marks our return to rain, before a few trailing snow showers on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.