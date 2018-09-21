Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wind will diminish tonight

Boy, did we luck out this afternoon!

Friday

It looked as if a cold front crossing the state this afternoon was going to trigger a line of robust showers that likely would have generated severe wind gusts. How do you do this without thunderstorms? Because the wind aloft is quite strong. You probably noticed our wind here at the surface gusting between 30 and 40 mph this afternoon. But if you head just two miles up, the wind is blowing continuously at 50 to 60 mph.

Any heavier shower easily could have pulled some of that wind down to the surface. Some showers did develop early this afternoon, but they fell apart before reaching most of us. However, the showers are redeveloping east of us, where there is a stronger severe weather potential.

The other thing you probably noticed today was the tropical air mass overhead. But don’t get used to it because once the cold front moves through, temperatures will plummet.

Whether you are heading to a Friday night high school football game or the Tigers game at Comerica Park, you may consider bringing a jacket, as temperatures will fall into the low- to mid-60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius) by 10:00 p.m.

Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) near Detroit, and into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) in rural areas. Wind will eventually drop into the 5 to 10 mph range overnight. Finally, skies will become mostly cloudy.

Saturday

Saturday will begin mostly cloudy, and we should start seeing those clouds breaking up as we head into the afternoon. By late afternoon, skies should be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. You’ll really notice the cooler air overhead, as highs only reach the low- to mid-60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius). Wind will be light and variable.

What a classic fall day in Ann Arbor as the Wolverines welcome Nebraska to The Big House!

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:21 a.m. and Saturday’s sunset is at 7:31 p.m.

Mostly clear Saturday night, and it’s going to be a chilly one with lows dropping into the mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) in rural areas, and in the upper 40s (9 to 10 degrees Celsius) near Detroit.

Sunday

Mostly sunny on Sunday, what a terrific fall day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius). This is the last Detroit Tigers home game of the season, and Mother Nature is sending the team out in style, which we deserve given the unusually cold games we shivered through in April.

Mostly clear Sunday evening if you’re tailgating before the big Lions game against the Patriots at Ford Field. Even if you’re not going to the game, why not invite some friends over, tailgate on the driveway, then move things indoors for a Sunday Night Football party right here on Local 4! Overnight lows Sunday night in the low- to mid-50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Monday and beyond

Mostly sunny to start on Monday, then clouds begin increasing from south to north during the afternoon. A few afternoon showers are also possible, with areas near the state line getting them earliest, and areas near the I-69 corridor perhaps even getting through the entire afternoon dry. Highs in the low- to mid-70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius). Naturally, how fast the clouds increase will greatly impact how warm we get.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday night through Tuesday night. Some stronger wind gusts are possible, but there’s a lot to assess between now and then. Lows Monday night in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius), highs Tuesday in the mid-70s (23 degrees Celsius), and lows Tuesday night in the mid-50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday night showers and thunderstorms should end by dawn Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s (9 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Thursday looks dry and pleasant at this point, with highs in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Showers are possible Thursday night, with lows in the mid-50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Showers move out on Friday, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

While it’s obviously a week ahead of time, at this point next Saturday looks like a terrific fall day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Next Sunday appears to have a shower chance, with highs in the low to mid-60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.