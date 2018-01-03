Metro Detroit weather forecast: Worst of Arctic blast is almost here

DETROIT - Today is day ten of our Arctic blast, and Mother Nature has decided to save the best (actually, the worst) for last: the next three days will be absolutely brutal, as the strongest of our series of Arctic cold front – the front edge of the even colder air – is now crossing the lower peninsula.

As expected, we received a dusting of snow ahead of the front and, once the light snow ends, skies will clear overnight. Actual lows should be near zero (that’s -18 degrees Celsius for our Canadian friends across the river who read my article every day), but wind chills tomorrow morning when the kids leave for school and you leave for work should be around -10 to -15 degrees (-23 to -26 degrees Celsius) due to the developing northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. It’ll be a close call in terms of school closings Thursday morning. IF wind chills get just a bit lower than what I expect, then some schools may close. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service until 4:00 p.m. Thursday, and it’s possible that we’ll see this upgraded to a Wind Chill Warning Thursday night if it continues to appear that wind chills will drop to -25 degrees (-32 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, but the sunshine will be purely cosmetic, with high temps around 8 degrees (-13 degrees Celsius). However, a stiff northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will keep those wind chills below zero all day long.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 5:15 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows around -5 degrees (-21 degrees Celsius) in the heart of the metro area, with much colder temperatures in rural areas. Wind chills by Friday morning will likely be between -15 and -25 degrees (-26 and -32 degrees Celsius), so I expect a lot of school closings on Friday.

Partly cloudy and still breezy on Friday, with highs again around 8 degrees (-13 degrees Celsius), and wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees (-23 to -29 degrees Celsius) all day long.

Mostly clear Friday night, with our coldest lows of this cold snap. Actual lows in and near the bigger cities should be between -5 and -10 degrees (-21 to -23 degrees Celsius), with rural locations probably between -10 and -20 degrees (-23 to-29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius). Wind will hopefully finally slacken off on Saturday.

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows near or a little above zero (-16 to -18 degrees Celsius).

I’ve had my eye on the Sunday / Monday timeframe since late last week. Today’s computer models suggest an area of snow developing Sunday afternoon due to some warmer air pushing in, and then more snow Sunday night into Monday morning associated with another (but less potent) cold front. While some accumulation is possible…perhaps 1-3 inches…there is still a lot of time for things to change since the upper level disturbance that will trigger this snow is still way out over the Pacific. The computer models won’t get a better handle on things until that disturbance crosses over onto the continent and can be studied by our land-based upper air weather balloon network, and that probably won’t occur until Saturday. But, based upon what I’m seeing today, the Monday morning rush hour could be a slow one. Stay tuned.

To end this on a positive note, highs Sunday should reach the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), and the low to mid 30s on Monday (0 to 1 degree Celsius). Given what we’ve just come through, we’ll be walking around in polo shirts and driving with the windows open and tops down…

Pet Reminder

Even if you have a dog or cat that routinely spends time outdoors in the winter, this is no weather for a pet. PLEASE bring them in for at least the next three days.

Frozen Pipes

I’m already hearing stories about people with frozen pipes. In fact, our own Rhonda Walker told me yesterday that she came back from vacation to find a frozen pipe (fortunately, it didn’t burst). The most susceptible pipes are the ones against exterior walls. The best thing you can do to prevent your pipes freezing is simple and doesn’t cost a dime: just open the cupboard doors and let the warmer air from the house circulate around those pipes. Another way to prevent frozen pipes is to turn the water on just a bit so you have a slow drip…moving water is much less likely to freeze. If you do find frozen pipes, do NOT use a blow torch or any other fire method to thaw them. Every year (including this season already), I hear stories about people burning their houses down doing this. You can safely use a hair dryer to thaw the pipe, but never use fire.

The Big Storm Out East

By now, especially if you have been watching the Local4Casters, you’ve heard about the big developing storm out east. Here are some maps to help you plan if you have travel plans out that way.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.