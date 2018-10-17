Metro Detroit weather: Freeze warning takes effect overnight

DETROIT - After a relatively mild Tuesday night, temperatures will hit their coldest mark of the season overnight Wednesday.

A freeze warning will take effect overnight through 9 a.m. Thursday. Most locations will see lows in the mid- to upper 20s, with parts of the Metro Zone barely holding onto 30 degrees. Winds will be lighter, but not calm.

Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine, but similar highs near 50 degrees.

Friday will be mainly dry with increasing clouds, but highs will inch up to the mid-50s. If we see an evening shower, it should be light and short-lived, but most of us won't see it.

A cold front will roll through early Saturday morning, ensuring temperatures will remain in the 40s in most spots throughout the weekend.

That means chilly and blustery conditions are in store for the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game in East Lansing. Expect temperatures in the low to mid-40s with the possibility of a light shower sometime after the noon kickoff.

We will keep watching the extended forecast for signs of a warmup, but we still can’t find one. Check out the continued chill in our 10-day forecast.

