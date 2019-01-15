Metro Detroit weather: Freezing temperatures today -- snow chances later this week

DETROIT - Mostly cloudy and mild for January standards as you head out this Tuesday morning with temps in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens to low 20s.

The winds will be picking up today SW 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph through the afternoon and highs in the low to mid 30s again. We’ll see less sunshine today and we will see limited moisture moving in later this evening bringing a chance for some drizzle, or freezing drizzle which could make things slippery in spots for those out driving after 7 p.m. today.

Check the radar on the Local4Casters app as you head out this evening.

Wednesday forecast

Most of Wednesday looks dry with skies going from mostly to partly cloudy with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. That sunshine mixed with afternoon clouds will again bring highs into the mid 30s or slightly warmer for some and winds WNW 7-12 mph gusting to 18 mph at times making it feel cooler. We are still waiting for the coldest air of the season to move in this weekend.

Thursday forecast

We have a good chance for snow Thursday afternoon with highs near freezing and snow in the afternoon that will lay down a coating to near an inch through the early evening. This could make things a little slow for the late commute and as you hit the roads Friday morning.

Friday forecast

Friday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s one last day. The cold air slowly moves in Saturday with a chance for our biggest snow in a while.

Snow this weekend

We could see several inches of snow all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Saturday with temps staying in the low to mid 20s. Then, the really cold air moves in Sunday with windy conditions and temps mainly in the teens feeling much colder.

Next week looks brutally cold so stay tuned.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.