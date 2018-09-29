Metro Detroit weather: Friday evening showers, then much chillier

DETROIT - Welcome to the final weekend of September in Motown! We are off to a chilly start, Saturday. It becomes mild or Sunday. Will have to dodge some raindrops.

Saturday morning will have sunshine, but it will be mighty chilly. Predawn temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s. The chance of frost is low because there will be a bit of a breeze; 6 to 14 mph from the west. The best chance of any frost will be closer to the Saginaw Valley and the Thumb.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will flutter around 60°F. Jackets, sweatshirts and knit hats will definitely be needed for families going to Michigan states football game in East Lansing against Central Michigan University, the pumpkin patch or the last Saturday of the Renaissance Festival in Holly.

Michigan fans traveling to Northwestern, north of Chicago, for the 4:30 p.m. CT football game will need maize and blue sweatshirts and hats. It will be chilly with clouds and sunshine. Temps in the 50s, then 40s.

Saturday evening will be chillier and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the middle and low 50s.

Saturday night will be chilly with clouds and scattered rain. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunday will be a bit milder was partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies after morning showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs near 75°F.

Some showers return on Tuesday, but it will still be warm. Highs back to around 75°F.

