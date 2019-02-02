Metro Detroit weather: Frigid morning, then warm up begins

DETROIT - Happy Groundhog Day, Motown. It is also the first full weekend of February, and a big warm-up is on the way.

Saturday morning will be very cold under partly cloudy skies. Temperature start in the teens before and during breakfast time. Families and residents may need to start by wearing a few extra layers, but they can get ready to shed a couple of them later in the day.

Sunrise is at 7:46 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Temperatures will be above average and above freezing. Highs will make it into the middle and upper 30s. Be careful on wet and slippery roadways. Also, more potholes will reveal themselves as basketball fans go to and from Little Caesars Arena for the Detroit Pistons game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip off is at 5 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 5:48 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will have some drizzle and it remains chilly. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Fog begins to form as milder air arrives, Saturday night. Watch your speed as visibility is drastically reduced. Overnight lows remain steady, in the middle 30s.

Sunday will be cloudy, murky and a bit wet with continued drizzle. Melting continues, as well. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Ice will be thinning and ice jams will start to form, so people and families are strongly encouraged to stay off any icy ponds or lakes.

Monday will be even warmer with rain showers, not snow showers. It will feel like spring despite the rain. Highs reach 50°F or a bit more.

Tuesday becomes chillier with highs in the 30s, so it won’t be too cold. Wednesday and Thursday have a chance of rain and snow showers with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

