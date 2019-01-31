Metro Detroit weather: Frigid temperatures give way to unseasonably warm weekend

DETROIT - Metro Detroit will transition from frigid temperatures this week to much warmer weather this weekend.

Wind chill warnings have been downgraded to advisories for the entire area. Even though temperatures have peeked above zero, we'll be adding the minus sign again overnight. Expect lows in the single digits below zero, but winds will go calm overnight, so wind chills will match the air temperatures for a time.

Clouds will increase Thursday night as the South Zone sees some light snow. Flurries might reach into the West and Metro zones, but generally, most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will increase to around zero by daybreak, and even with a light breeze, wind chills will return, hanging out just below zero as highs hit the mid-teens. After the South Zone snow ends early, we'll see plenty of sunshine for the balance of the day.

The weekend will take us above freezing with temperatures in the mid-30s Saturday and mid-40s Sunday. The stretch will be mostly dry, save for a Sunday morning shower.

Everyone’s focused on Monday, when we’ll hit the low 50s in much of the area. Rain will arrive late in the day.

That’s as good as it gets, however. Temperatures will take a dive next week, but it’s a respectable dive to slightly above-normal numbers for the first half of the week, then closer to seasonal averages going into next weekend.

