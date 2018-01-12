Metro Detroit weather: Frigid temperatures hang around after snowstorm

DETROIT - Snow is winding down, but the frigid temperatures are just getting started.

Frigid arctic air has invaded on the heels of Friday morning’s powerful cold front. Lows will end up in single digits for most spots Friday night. Wind chills will end up around -10 degrees by daybreak. Our 4ZONE Forecast page shows where the coldest wind chills will be hanging out by morning.

It’s possible that shoreline locations in Sanilac and St. Clair counties could get brushed by a band of lake-effect snow Friday evening and overnight, but most of that snow will be deposited into southern Ontario.

We'll stay dry and cold for the remainder of the weekend. Highs will be well below normal, in the mid- to upper teens on Saturday and low 20s on Sunday. Both days should feature plenty of sunshine, at times.

Snow will return for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. A clipper system will bring us 1-3 inches of snow.

Most of next week will be dry and increasingly mild. Highs will start the week in the 20s, but we’ll be above normal by the weekend.

