Metro Detroit weather: Frigid weekend on tap

DETROIT - Another Arctic chill arrives for the holiday weekend, but a majority of it will be dry. That said, snowflakes will fly, again, on Monday, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Morning lows will be near 10°F with wind chills between -14°F and 0°F. Drivers must use extreme caution on refrozen roadways, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses. Basketball fans driving to East Lansing for the Michigan-MSU game will need to factor in extra travel time because of slippery spots. Tipoff is at 12 noon ET.

Saturday afternoon will be very cold and partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper teens. Wind chills remain near zero degrees all day.

Saturday evening will be mostly to partly cloudy. We remain in the deep freeze. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper single digits with subzero wind chills. .

Sunday will be partly sunny and very cold with highs in the low 20s. Still need to bundle up while going to and from holiday commemorations and events.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday! An Alberta Clipper brings snow, and it remains colder than average by, at least, five degrees. 1 to 3 inches of new snow is possible. Highs will be in the mid 20s. Indoors for a good holiday event or helping people is a great choice.

It remains much colder than average midweek, next week. Afternoon temps near 20°F. Nighttime/Early morning lows below 10°F.

