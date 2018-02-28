Metro Detroit weather: From 60 degrees to a winter storm in one day

DETROIT - Well, we did it again. Thanks to some bonus sunshine today, Metro Airport officially surpassed 60 degrees (15.5 degrees Celsius) this afternoon, which is our second consecutive day above that mark. And by Thursday night, many of us will be shoveling. As a Twitter follower recently said, “That’s Pure Michigan!”

The Local4Casters have been telling you all week long about the Thursday storm, and things are now coming into better focus, although the details are so fine that very small deviations in the storm’s strength or path will dramatically change this forecast. However, the computer models are showing enough similarities to provide useful guidance.

Clouds will increase overnight, with rain developing after 3:00 a.m. Lows will range from mid-to-upper 30s (2 degrees Celsius) in the south to low-to-mid 30s (1 degree Celsius) to the north. Southwest winds ahead of a cold front moving downstate will shift to the north at 4 to 7 mph.

We’ll start our Thursday with rain, and then as colder air wraps in behind a storm system moving east and passing south of the state, there will be a transition from rain to snow -- during the afternoon for most of us.

This transition will begin in the north, and gradually work its way south and southeast. By evening, it will be snowing across the entire area. Here are some maps from our high resolution in-house RPM model, which seems to have a reasonable handle on this very complex meteorological scenario:

As you saw on the maps above, this is a very dynamic system with a lot of moisture to tap into and turn into precipitation. In terms of rain amounts, areas that keep the rain longest before the transition to snow will get the highest rain totals, so the farther south you area, the more rain you’ll get. As you can see on the map below, we could easily reach one inch of rain.

Note: The computer model output you see on this map is total precipitation, not just rain.

This is the total of any rain that falls, plus the melted liquid equivalent of any snow. So that’s why some areas to the far north appear to be getting one inch of rain. Actually, that moisture will fall more as snow and less as rain for you.

As for snowfall, it’s the reverse of what was mentioned above with rainfall, as areas to the north that see the earliest changeover from rain to snow will receive the most snow. However, there’s an important caveat: the snow will fall in mostly above freezing temperatures, and the surface is relatively milder (compared to our typical late-February conditions) due to the past three very warm days.

So the snow that initially falls will mostly melt as it hits that above freezing wet surface. As it keeps snowing, the surface cools and, eventually, the snow begins to accumulate, but that initially wet snow also is heavier and will compact.

All of this makes forecasting the amount of snow that you’ll actually see very difficult to determine. Here’s a map with our thoughts on actual accumulation:

Rain will likely be falling for the morning rush hour, so that’ll be a slow one. Rain with increasing wet snow will fall for the afternoon rush, so plan on a slow drive home, too. Deciding where to rate this snow on the Local 4 Snow Meter was quite a challenge.

Since snow will impact the afternoon rush hour for some of us, we’ll call this a “nuisance” snow, but right on the edge of “tough shovel” since this wet snow will be a heavier weight snow that’s tougher to shovel. And remember that, after temps drop well below freezing by Friday morning, the wet snow is going to crust over.

Temperatures on Thursday will barely rise, perhaps into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius). Factor these temps with rain and snow, and throw in a north-northeast wind at 20 to 25 mph by afternoon, and this is going to be a pretty miserable day.

All snow should end near or shortly after midnight, with lows by Friday morning in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Watch for icy areas early Friday morning.

Partly cloudy to possibly mostly sunny on Friday, with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Friday through Monday continue to look absolutely spectacular by early March standards, with lots of sunshine and highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) on Sunday and Monday.

Our next storm system affects us Tuesday/Wednesday, with rain and snow chances returning to southeast Michigan.

