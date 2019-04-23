Metro Detroit weather: From 70 degrees to possible frost by Tuesday night

DETROIT - Despite high temperatures in the 70s during the day, Metro Detroit is staring at potential frost Tuesday night.

Winds will die down as the sun sets. Plus, clouds will clear out. That combination sets us up for a chilly night with lows in the mid- to upper 30s. It will be cold and stable enough to produce frost in some spots.

We're in for tons of sun Wednesday, so despite the cold start, temperatures will head to the low and mid-60s by afternoon.

Thursday will stay dry until dark. Even with increasing clouds, it will be our warmest day of the forecast, peaking in the upper 60s. Nighttime showers and possible thunder will last through Friday morning. Temperatures will start mild, but everything will start trending colder through the weekend.

Saturday will start with sunshine and finish with clouds. We’ll do no better than the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Sunday will start with a shower and end with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be slightly chillier with highs in the mid-50s.

Next week looks unsettled from the jump, but temperatures will start heading in the other direction, at least.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.