Metro Detroit weather: From warm, muggy afternoon to wet night

DETROIT - Metro Detroit will transition Wednesday from a warm and muggy afternoon to a wet night in spots.

A shower isn't out of the question for the remainder of Wednesday evening, but the odds of rain will get much higher overnight. High humidity will keep lows in the mid-60s to 70 degrees.

Showers and even a thunderstorm will be around at times Thursday, but most of the day will be dry. Highs will only reach the upper 70s.

Friday will bring a similar scenario with a few showers and thunderstorms. This time, the focus will be primarily in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the low 80s.

When you look at the entire stretch of Wednesday night through Friday, many of us -- I hesitate to use that phrase, but I’m going out on a limb -- should pick up between 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain.

Even though we’ve seen some soakers over the past several weeks, they’ve been limited in coverage. In fact, just looking at Metro Airport’s totals, we’re halfway through the month and have less than a half-inch of rain in the bucket. Furthermore, 0.31 inches of that came on one day.

Needless to say, the rain is still welcome with nearly half of our viewing area still in a moderate drought, and for once the timing is on our side. It appears the rain will exit by the upcoming weekend.

One thing that's not changing in this forecast is the humidity. That will linger well into the 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.