Metro Detroit weather: Frosty Friday start

Some of us are waking up to some frost this morning, others are not. Regardless, it's a chilly start to the day, but one that will be filled with glorious sunshine! Expect highs this afternoon to reach the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius), although most notable will be the lack of wind, which will make for a much more pleasant afternoon than it was on Thursday.

Mostly clear tonight…perfect for our Friday night football games. Evening temperatures will fall into the upper 40s (8 to 10 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

This weekend looks fantastic…great opportunities to get out and get that yard work done (yes, it needs to get done…might as well do it on a nice day), play some golf or tennis, or let the dog take you for a walk. We'll have mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius), partly cloudy skies Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) and, after some clouds first thing Sunday morning, mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day with highs in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

It looks almost perfect for the Free Press Marathon on Sunday, with dry conditions, light wind, and temperatures rising from the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) at the start into the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) by 11:00 a.m. I know some runners who would prefer it a little cooler but, compared to last year, I think we'll take it. The beautiful weather continues through your Lions tailgating before the big game against the Vikings at Ford Field!

Big changes come early next week as another potent cold front approaches. Monday will be mild and dry, until rain showers arrive by late afternoon. Highs…as long as we can hold off that rain…should reach the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Monday night, with temps dropping into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius) just before dawn after the cold front passes by.

Tuesday should start out dry immediately behind the cold front, with at least partial sunshine for the day, and a small afternoon shower chance. It'll become windy, too, which will make highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) feel a lot colder.

Wednesday and Thursday look breezy, but dry, with highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, and back to near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) on Thursday.

Showers are possible on Friday with the next cold front, with highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Next weekend, tentatively, looks partly cloudy and dry, with highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

