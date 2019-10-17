Metro Detroit weather: Frosty Friday, weekend warmup, marathon forecast

There is a warmup in sight. We just have to be patient and get through a little patchy frost.

We will see those cool breezes continue for the rest of the daylight hours Thursday around Metro Detroit, and the winds make a big difference.

We will only see highs in the low to mid 50s today and the winds NNW 10-20 gusting 20-35 mph make it feel much cooler, so you'll need that jacket all day. The winds also continue to drag lake enhanced clouds through

SE Lower Michigan with only really a few sprinkles or light showers in parts of Southern Ontario. After sunset, the winds relax and the skies will really begin to clear. That means a quick cool down overnight!

Friday

If you have any plants outside worth saving, bring them into the garage tonight. Most of Metro Detroit will wake up to Friday morning temps in the mid 30s, but it will be even cooler in many suburbs west and north of the city.

That means patchy frost all over our area through about 8 a.m.

Clear skies will lead to a nice warm up. It's the beginning of a weekend warm up as high temperatures take aim at 60°F tomorrow with lighter winds becoming ESE 5-10 mph making for a great end to your work and school week.

Weekend weather

It's a great looking weekend as both morning lows and afternoon highs will be heading into the mild or even warm zone. We start Saturday in the upper 30s to low 40s and the skies will be very similar to Friday, practically wall-to-wall sunshine warming us all into the mid 60s and a gentle breeze SSE 5-10 mph.

Clouds will fill in late Saturday, and we may get a shower or two toward midnight, but it will be dry for the Detroit Free Press Marathon Sunday morning.

Runners will have temps in the 50s for most of the Marathon in Detroit and Windsor, and then we warm to near 70°F Sunday.

Next week

We have a shot at a similar high temp Monday, although we expect more clouds Monday afternoon, and then rain chances into the evening.

Rain could get heavy in spots overnight into early Tuesday of next week. That will be another fall cold front, and we'll see temps dip again by midweek.

You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.