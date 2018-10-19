Metro Detroit weather: Frozen precipitation possible this weekend

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is no stranger to below-normal temperatures, so that part of the forecast won't turn many heads, but we're adding winds, rain and some possible frozen precipitation to that equation.

The rest of Friday night will be breezy and chilly, with temperatures dropping into the 40s after sunset. Expect scattered evening showers, which will be all liquid.

Overnight, a cold front will roll through and reinforce chilly numbers throughout the weekend. The front will trigger a few showers overnight as lows head to the low and mid-40s.

On Saturday, another disturbance will move through, and even though highs will touch 50 degrees in spots, that will come around midday, with falling numbers through the afternoon.

Rain showers will arrive for the second half of the day, possibly becoming a wintry mix in spots by early evening. Plus, winds will be at 15-25 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times through the afternoon and early evening. Bundle up if you’re heading to East Lansing for the Michigan-Michigan State game.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry for most of us, but shoreline locations on Lake Huron should be watching for a lake-effect streamer that could brush neighborhoods on Sunday with some light snow. Most of the precipitation will end up in Ontario, however. Expect highs to stay in the upper 40s.

We've got a fairly consistent stretch beyond that in the 10-day forecast.

