Metro Detroit weather: Get ready for a warming trend

DETROIT - Following a week with lots of snow, the Local4Casters are seeing lots of icicles around town, and that’s not necessarily a good thing. If you missed our special article earlier today on ClickOnDetroit.com, you’d better take a look…it was the number one article being viewed on Michigan’s number one website this morning. You can see it here.

This is also a good time to check and make sure that your neighborhood fire hydrants are clear of snow, and easy to see by firefighters. Trust me: if you have a fire at your house, you don’t want those men and women delayed because they can’t find the closest hydrant that’s buried in a snowbank. And let’s also not forget about our mail carriers…try to clear some of that snow from in front of your mailbox so the carrier can safely drive up to it and drop off your mail. Those folks have it hard enough with the streets snow and ice covered…give them a break by clearing a path to your mailbox for them.

We also have a pretty solid snow pack and, with a stretch of above freezing temperatures coming, that stuff is going to melt. Fortunately, since much of our snow last week fell in very cold temperatures, the water content of our snowpack isn’t nearly as much as it typically is around these parts. But there’s still plenty of liquid tied up in that snow and, when it melts, you don’t want flooding. If your street has storm drains, do your best to make sure those drains are cleared of snow so that water from melting snow (and rain that’s also coming) can drain off.

Alright…onto the forecast.

The clouds that moved in midday will clear out by midnight or so, with lows this evening in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius), with temperatures rising after that. Southeast to south wind at 4 to 8 mp

Wednesday, aka Hump Day, will start with brilliant sunshine, which we’ll keep through lunchtime. Clouds will then rapidly increase by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs in the low 40s will begin the melting process of our snowpack. South wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:31 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 6:05 p.m.

Cloudy with a few light showers possible Wednesday night. Above freezing air that’s also moist from the day’s melting snow sitting over our snowpack will also generate fog…possibly dense if the wind lightens up. Lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

After a bit of drizzle or a few light early morning showers, we dry out for several hours on Thursday, before some rain approaches by late afternoon. Highs, if we stay dry long enough, should reach the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). We’ll probably fall just shy of 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are likely Thursday night as a cold front approaches, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). If the front comes through early enough, we could see some late night snow showers and even wet roadways glazing over with ice…but this is not certain yet. The Local4Casters will monitor this closely over the next couple of days.

After a cloudy start on Friday with a few final snow showers departing the area, skies eventually become partly cloudy. It’ll be a cooler day, with temperatures steady to slowly falling into the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Saturday (perhaps some clouds increasing later in the day). Highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with a light snow shower possible…especially north. Lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs back into the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

The warmer weather looks to continue at least through next Wednesday, although rain looks to develop Monday afternoon and continue into Wednesday.

