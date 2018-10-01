Metro Detroit weather: Get ready for a week filled with changes

DETROIT - We’ve explained many times in the past that weather -- meaning rain, storms, wind, etc. -- results from change, and the faster things change, the more robust the responding weather becomes.

The week ahead, into next week, will feature oscillations in temperature that will keep our weather rather unsettled. This is a good time to put down some grass seed or do some fall planting.

The northern half of our area picked up between one and two inches of rain today, and another half-inch to one inch is possible overnight as the next batch of showers and thunderstorms crosses the area between midnight and dawn -- all ahead of an approaching warm front (the front edge of a warmer air mass) that will move north but stop about halfway up across the area.

At this point we are not expecting any severe weather overnight but, as we always say: “never trust a warm front.” We will monitor the radar carefully tonight, as will meteorologist Brandon Roux when he gets in the middle of the night.

Temperatures overnight will rise as the warm front progresses (slowly) northward and, by the time we leave for work or school on Tuesday morning, temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) generally north of M-59, to the low to mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius) south of M-59. Northeast winds at 3 to 6 mph north of the warm front, then shifting to the south for those of you who manage to get south of the front.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday, with the best chance being south of M-59, and much less activity north of there. As for temperatures, just like Monday night, there will be a significant gradient across the area: low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) generally south of M-59, and low to mid 60s (17 to 19 degrees Celsius) generally north of there. Wind will shift to the northwest by the end of the day as a cold front moves through, at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 50s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer on Wednesday following another warm front moving northward (this one should make it north of our entire area). Highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with a possible shower or thunderstorm very late at night. Lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

The next cold front swings through sometime on Thursday (some computer models suggest morning, others suggest afternoon) with some showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with another chance of showers and possible thunderstorms on Friday as the next warm front moves through. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). It’s too early to say if the rain will be out of here in time for our Friday night high school football games.

Weekend forecast

The next in our continuing series of cold fronts approaches sometime on Saturday, but the computer models differ on the timing (not surprising this far in advance). Obviously, that timing is critical to our Saturday rain chances. Highs warm up once again, into the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Believe it or not, yet another warm front comes back at us at some point on Sunday -- some models hold off the rain until late in the day, while others bring it in earlier. Highs drop back into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

As you can see, the weekend forecast is very much up in the air based upon the timing of those fronts. Weekends are very important to us, and we know they are to you, too -- we’ll keep a close eye on how the models trend this week and keep you updated.

