Metro Detroit weather: Get ready for a windy Wednesday

DETROIT - Clouds hung much tougher than I expected today which, combined with colder temperatures in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius) this afternoon and wind chills in the low to mid teens (-11 degrees Celsius), made for a pretty chilly day.

Unfortunately, with the possible exception of some evening clearing, more clouds are on the way in tonight, which should squash our chances for seeing even a part of tonight’s Super Blue Blood Moon. But everybody’s talking about it, so I’ve written an article with everything you need to know…you can see it here.

Low temperatures tonight should occur this evening in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius), and then rise into the low to mid 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius) by dawn. Wind will start the night on the light side, and then begin to increase from the south at 10 to 20 mph after midnight, with even higher gusts late at night.

Mostly cloudy and becoming quite windy on Wednesday. By late morning, winds will blow from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to (or even over) 40 mph possible. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) obviously won’t feel that mild due to the wind.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:48 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 5:46 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to - degrees Celsius).

Partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday with a band of snow showers crossing the area ahead of the front edge of a surge of Arctic air. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) will occur by late morning, with temperatures falling during the afternoon.

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds late Friday night, with lows again in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with snow developing during the afternoon and continuing into Saturday night, and highs in the upper 20s (-2 to-1 degrees Celsius). This does not look like an impressive storm…perhaps one of those two inch deals. Obviously, it’s way too early to have any confidence whatsoever in details…the Local4Casters and I will keep a close eye on things as this develops, and update you on Local 4, on our free weather app, and here on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Partly cloudy and colder once again on Sunday, with highs near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). It’ll be a dry day for you to get to your Super Bowl parties! It’s going to be a great day here on Local 4, culminating with the game itself. But it’s going to be a cold one, so make sure you have the car heat cranked up so you get those pizzas home hot! Don’t have a party to go to? No problem…just invited somebody over and turn on Local 4!

Mostly clear Sunday night, and bitterly cold, with lows around 6 degrees (-14 degrees Celsius). The cold will really bite you in the face when you head out to drive home from the Super Bowl party.

Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

I had a few extra minutes this afternoon to take a look at the super-long range computer models (called ensembles), and I don’t see any major storm systems through Valentine’s Day. Obviously, this could change but, based upon the upper air pattern I’m seeing, it looks like normal winter chill and no huge snow storms for the first two weeks of February. There’s a lot of winter to go, but it appears that the first half of February looks rather benign, by winter standards.

