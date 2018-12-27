Metro Detroit Weather: Get ready for rain, temperature roller coaster

DETROIT - Get ready for a temperature roller coaster that will have your head spinning over the next 48 hours.

Our Thursday is off to a dry start. We may eventually see a few breaks of sun this morning, but those breaks (if they even materialize) will fill in by afternoon.

Scattered shower chances increase starting mid-afternoon, so there’s a chance that we’ll have a wet afternoon rush hour, although lighter holiday traffic volumes should help.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) area-wide this afternoon. East to southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph will be stronger than yesterday’s 5 mph winds.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:08 p.m.

Thursday night forecast

Rain showers are likely tonight, with temperatures rising into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by dawn (9 to 10 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming southeast, then south, at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday forecast

Scattered rain showers are possible on Friday (TGIF!), especially in the morning…we may escape the afternoon mostly dry, and possibly even with some sun developing. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be windy, with south to southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph.

Mostly cloudy, breezy and turning sharply colder Friday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Weekend outlook

Becoming partly cloudy Saturday afternoon, with temperatures nearly steady in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). You’ll feel an entirely different season when you walk out the door Saturday than you did on Friday!

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday evening, then increasing clouds later at night. Lows in the low 30s (-1 degree Celsius).

The last day of 2018 will be relatively mild, as was much of the last month of the year. Expect increasing clouds with rain showers possible by afternoon. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

New Year's Eve forecast

Rain showers are possible on New Year’s Eve -- PLEASE be careful if you’ll be out, and don’t drink if you’ll be driving, or have a designated driver. Evening temperatures should be in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy, windy and colder on New Year’s Day, with some snow showers possible as the Lake Michigan lake effect snow machine energizes as the colder air flows over the lake’s relatively warmer waters. Highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

