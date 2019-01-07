Metro Detroit weather: Get ready for some BIG changes

DETROIT - Mother Nature is bringing us another episode of Weather Whiplash over the next twenty-four hours…get ready for some spring, fall and winter weather!

First, rain showers this afternoon and evening could bring wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph, as there’s some strong wind just 1000 feet aloft (“just off the deck,” as we meteorologists like to say).

The rain showers and wind gusts will subside overnight, with temperatures initially rising to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) this evening, before settling back into the mid-40s (7 degrees Celsius) toward morning.

Once the stronger evening gusts scale back, we’ll see southwest winds average 10 to 20 mph the rest of the night.

Tuesday

Tuesday morning should start dry…the morning rush hour should be okay, weather-wise. However, rain showers will develop, and be with us from late morning through the afternoon as a quick moving, potent upper level disturbance crosses southern Michigan.

Ahead of the disturbance, temperatures will hold nearly steady in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Temperatures will plummet behind the disturbance, so the rain could change to snow late – most noticeably in the Thumb and, by early evening, we’ll already be down into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Any snow accumulations north of M-59 should be light…less than an inch. Southwest wind will shift to the west and increase to a gusty 15 to 25 mph.

This is the change to a more stable pattern of average winter weather for us.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 5:18 p.m.

Any lingering snow showers Tuesday evening should diminish, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold on Wednesday, with scattered snow showers possible. Highs near 30 degrees…barely (-1 degree Celsius)…with wind chills in the mid to upper teens (-7 to -9 degrees Celsius).

Given the relatively mild weather we’ve had for the past month, this is going to be a pretty cold day…our bodies need to adjust back to normal winter mode!

Mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper teens (-7 to -8 degrees Celsius)…our coldest temperatures since December 9th!

Partly cloudy on Friday, and the wind finally relaxes. Highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

The weekend

It looks as if we have a chance of snow on Saturday but, as of today, the computer models keep accumulations (if any) very light.

However, remember our periodic caveat: the upper level disturbance that will generate this storm is still out over the Pacific, so our computer models will not handle it consistently until that disturbance crosses the west coast and can be studied by our land-based upper air balloon (radiosonde) network.

Right now, the models keep the resulting storm system far enough south that we just get grazed by its northern flank. But any farther “drift” northward means that we’d have to synchronize our snow shovels. Stay tuned. Highs Saturday should reach the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks dry, with partial sunshine, and highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

The colder (but not brutal) temps this weekend are perfect for the Plymouth Ice Festival!

