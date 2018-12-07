Metro Detroit weather: Get ready for some sunshine this weekend

DETROIT - Before getting to the forecast, today we commemorate the anniversary of Japan’s sneak attack on the U.S. Naval Station at Pearl Harbor, December 7th, 1941.

Have you ever wondered how the Japanese Navy could get such a large flotilla of warships across the Pacific, undetected, even when it was only two hundred miles north of Hawaii before the attack?

The weather (and weather forecast) played a huge role in this, and it’s a part of the Pearl Harbor story that you’ve probably never heard. Click here to check out the article, which is a fascinating and quick read.

Weather forecast

As for our weather today, it was a cold one, as promised, with afternoon temperatures only in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius), but the wind making it feel like low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius). We’ve had some flurries and light snow, but nothing of any significance. The clouds and light flakes will continue into the evening, then come to an end.

Skies will clear late tonight, with lows dropping into the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius) in many areas -- and low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island closer to Detroit. Southwest wind will become west, at 5 to 10 mph.

Ready for some sunshine? You’ll have it this weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday, with highs in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius). West wind becoming southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:49 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Mostly sunny again on Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a small rain chance by mid to late afternoon. Highs near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night into Friday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain and snow showers are possible next Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy next Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Big storm down south

Things remain on track for that big storm to cross the deep south this weekend. While most of the system’s precipitation will be rain -- possibly heavy rain with flooding in some areas -- a narrow strip of wintry weather will develop on the storm’s northern and northwestern flank.

The most impactful of this winter weather will likely be across the western half of North Carolina Saturday night into Sunday. Remember that people living in the south are not nearly as accustomed to snow and ice as we are up here in the north. This will be a real mess for them. Fortunately, it’s going to happen on a weekend.

Here are some maps to show you the storm’s progression this weekend.

