Metro Detroit weather: Getting chilly Thursday night, some sun Friday

DETROIT - Welcome to Thursday evening, Motown!

This will be our first autumn-like night of the season with clouds and chilly conditions. We'll catch some sunshine returns Friday with temperatures becoming milder by Sunday.

Thursday evening will be mostly cloudy and drizzly in spots well north of the city. It will remain very cool the temperatures hanging around 60°F. Be careful on some damp roadways while going to and from dinner, a show or evening errands.

Sunset is at 7:12 p.m. ET.

Grab a blanket Thursday night. Overnight lows be in the 40s to around 50°F. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but it slowly becomes drier.

Friday will have some sunshine come back, and it's a day to give your fall fashions a spin. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60°F.

Saturday will be partly sunny with perfect weather for football, including the noon Michigan game against Iowa at Michigan Stadium. It will reach the low and mid-60s.

Michigan State plays Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, at 7:30 p.m. Temps will be near 70 for tailgaters south of the Michigan border and in the 60s at gametime.

Rain arrives Saturday night and Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.