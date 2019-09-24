Metro Detroit weather: Glorious evening ahead, then showers return this week

DETROIT - We hope you’re enjoying a beautiful sample of Michigan fall weather, but if not, we have more where that came from for the rest of your Tuesday.

Metro Detroit will enjoy sunshine all afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid-70s and a few suburbs hitting highs in the upper 70s. The winds have relaxed and the conditions will remain dry.

It will be a glorious evening for dinner on the patio, with temps slowly falling into the lower 70s, and then into the upper 60s after the sun sets at 7:27 p.m. Look for an increase in harmless clouds Tuesday evening and overnight, which will keep numbers just slightly warmer than Tuesday morning.

Wednesday forecast

There will be a bright start to your Wednesday, but some showers might get in the way of your midday plans.

The Local 4Casters are always available and constantly updating the forecast, and we will let you know if plans change.

After morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, the sun will fade quickly during the mid-morning.

Shower chances ahead of a cool front will affect your midday errands, but not significantly, with scattered rain showers between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. It won't rain for five hours, that is simply the timing of the frontal movement and showers moving through from northwest to southeast.

When school gets out, the weather will begin to clear up. Conditions will turn breezy SSW 10-25 mph as highs hang in the mid-70s. Any outdoor after-school or evening plans should be dry.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be cooler and breezy, with morning lows in the 50s and highs barely into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. That means many here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will struggle in the 60s most of the day.

Friday and weekend forecast

We have another shot at showers Friday afternoon into the evening with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, depending on the timing of the rain and thundershowers.

After a wet start Saturday, the weekend looks mainly dry ahead as we keep with the comfortable 70s throughout.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.