Metro Detroit weather: Good chance for heavy flooding

There’s a good chance for heavy, flooding rain showers and a marginal risk for severe weather all in the forecast for today. The good news is, most of the wet weather will wait until late tonight and overnight which means things will be very sloppy and saturated by this time tomorrow. For your Monday, partly cloudy skies, muggy, and warming into the low and mid 80s this afternoon around Metro Detroit. Highs will feel a few degrees warmer with the heat and humidity, so make sure you stay hydrated if your plans keep you outside today. We may see a few scattered rain and thundershowers this afternoon and evening, but the heaviest stuff comes late, and one model has the potential of 1-3” of new rain coming in mainly during the early to mid morning hours tomorrow. Severe threats will be for later tonight near the Ohio Border in our South Zone. Still, we should all keep an eye to the skies by late afternoon for any isolated trouble makers that may pop with the heat of the day.

We will be waking up to heavy, heavy rains Tuesday morning and a good potential for localized flooding. That means local rivers, streams, flood prone areas, and keep an eye on your basements as it may be too much water for some of our sump pumps to handle. After heavy morning rains Tuesday, we should see gradual improvements into the afternoon as highs should get back into the low 80s given at least a little afternoon sunshine. A few left over rain and thundershowers cannot be ruled out in the afternoon tomorrow too. We will be drying out late in the day and the humidity will start crashing down into Wednesday.

Most of Metro Detroit will dip down into the 50s early Wednesday with cooler and slightly more stable air settles in for a short time. Wednesday looks great with sun and clouds, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lower humidity. The models do show another round of rain moving in Thursday as we stay in the 70s all day. Friday looks nice with highs near 80°F and trouble free, but the weekend may start with showers or at least a good chance of showers at some point Saturday into Sunday morning. We’ll keep you posted on all of the upcoming weather events. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

