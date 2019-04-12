Metro Detroit weather: Good news and bad news for weekend forecast

Well, we made it through another work week, and the weekend is there waiting for us. Half of it you’ll be able to enjoy the great outdoors, half of it you won’t.

Details below but, first, let’s address today’s wind.

Once the morning rain moved out this morning and the sun came out this afternoon, we started getting better mixing in the atmosphere – that’s when surface parcels of air warm up and start rising. At some point, air from aloft has to come down and replace that rising air, or we’d run out of oxygen to breathe!

That sinking air brings down some of the stronger wind aloft and, today, that wind is pretty strong…blowing at 50 mph less than a mile aloft.

By the time that wind gets to the surface, friction from things like trees, buildings and terrain slow it down, but we still had gusts this afternoon approaching 40 mph….which will continue through sunset.

Wind will settle down to around 10 to 15 mph tonight, under mostly clear skies with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Saturday

Get ready for a sunny Saturday, as we’ll have plenty of sun to go around, and highs approaching 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius). The only negative is that it’ll be a breezy day with southwest to west winds at 15 to 25 mph.

We remain dry for our Date Night (Saturday night), so the weather is no excuse not to take your sweetie out for a nice evening.

Temperatures in the evening will fall into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) by late evening, to an eventual low in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) late at night.

Sunday

We’ve been telling you all week, so this shouldn’t be a surprise at this point: you can write off Sunday as a day to do anything outdoors. We’ll have rain all day, highs only in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) and, adding insult to injury, it’ll be breezy.

The only thing suggested by today’s computer models that we haven’t seen yet this week is some potential snowflakes north of I-69 but, at this point, we expect a changeover to rain during the day.

IF any snow accumulates, it’ll be similar to the situation overnight Wednesday night this week, where snow accumulated on elevated surfaces such as decks, mailboxes, cars parked outside, and patio furniture, as well as on the grass. The pavement is simply too warm for snow to accumulate.

Rain will potentially change to light snow late Sunday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Outlook for next week

Once any lingering rain drops or snowflakes end Monday morning, we should get some breaks of sun developing during the afternoon. As long as we get that sun, highs should reach the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a possible shower on Tuesday, and highs near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Shower chances increase on Wednesday as a warm front approaches…the computer models are not handling this comparably…with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Shower and thunderstorms are more likely on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Linger showers are still possible on Friday, with highs early in the day near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius), but then falling during the day.

Tentatively, next weekend looks dry, with highs in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

