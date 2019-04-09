Metro Detroit weather: Goodbye 70s

DETROIT - The warm air mass that graced us since Saturday is now moving off to the east, as the front edge of a much cooler air mass (aka, a cold front) crosses the state this morning. Former Local 4 meteorologist Mal Sillar’s Rule #1 is always that - with the exception of the strongest cold fronts - the coolest air behind a cold front that passes by in the morning doesn’t really arrive until the next day, and that will hold true today as afternoon highs are not too far from 60 degrees (14 to 16 degrees Celsius), which is still above today’s average high of 56 degrees (8 degrees Celsius). We’ll have some sunshine this morning, with some clouds mixed in this afternoon. It’ll be a breezy day, though, with a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:03 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:08 p.m.

Tonight will feature varying amounts of cloud cover, and even a scattered light evening shower possible. It won’t be enough to delay the Tigers game against Cleveland at Comerica Park, but be prepared for a cool evening with a stray light shower chance, just in case. Lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) will be a far cry from how we’ve started the past couple of days. Fortunately, the northwest wind will slacken to 5 to 10 mph.

Increasing clouds on Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

It appears that we’re still on track for some wet snowflakes Wednesday night, especially over the northern half of our area. While the pavement is too warm for the snow to stick, elevated surfaces such as decks, patio furniture, mailboxes, and cars parked outside could see some minor accumulation…generally an inch or less. Needless to say, some of us will wake up Thursday morning to snow falling! Lows Wednesday night in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Snowfall Thursday morning will move north through the morning, and the afternoon should be dry. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Rain and possible thunderstorms approach Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday morning, with highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Forecast Changes

Saturday still looks dry, with partly cloudy skies and cooler highs in the low 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Date Night (aka Saturday night) will also be dry, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

But we now have to make a change to the Sunday forecast, as the storm system that yesterday was scheduled to approach Sunday night now appears to be on a little faster track. So we now have to introduce a rain chance, although timing is still not certain: the ECMWF models, for example, develops rain in the morning, while the GFS model not only holds it off until afternoon, but also keeps much more of it south of the state line. Stay tuned. Regardless, highs should barely make it to 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).



