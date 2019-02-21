Metro Detroit weather: Gusty morning with warmer temps

DETROIT - A gusty Thursday morning with most of Metro Detroit waking up to temperatures in the mid 30s.

So the breezes WSW 10-20 mph and the mild temps will aid in more melting and less ice on the roads this morning. Skies will go from partly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 40 degrees this afternoon.

Again, that wind, gusting to 30 mph, will keep the "feels like" or wind chill temps down a bit in the mid 20s this morning, and lower 30s later on in spite of some sunshine and warming afternoon numbers. The winds will become less gusty by late afternoon or evening.

Friday forecast

Friday morning will be cool with temps in the upper teens to low 20s under mostly clear skies. We should see a lot of sunshine Friday with highs again near 40 degrees or slightly cooler, especially as you head north. It will be warming up a little for the weekend but we have a storm rumbling through impacting both weekend days.

Weekend weather

Saturday starts off nice and calm with a mix of sun and clouds and highs heading into the mid 40s. It would likely be a little warmer, but clouds will fill in through the midday and rain will soon follow.

Expect rain and thundershowers Saturday afternoon and/or evening with some heavy downpours possible and swinging winds overnight into Sunday. The storm center will pass through early Sunday and the winds will be cranking, possibly into the dangerous category.

These are not storm winds, they are created by the pressure differences around the Great Lakes Region. We could see 30-50 mph winds Sunday with spotty showers and more mid 40s.

It will turn sharply colder late Sunday into Monday. We will likely dip back to lower 30s to start next week with rain and snow chances again by Wednesday.

