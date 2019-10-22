Metro Detroit weather: Gusty winds return

Most of the wet weather has moved on, so we're left with cooler temps and gusty winds once again on your Tuesday. Morning lows are falling after the rain down through the lower 50s into the upper 40s for some as you head out and about around Metro Detroit. We will start with a little sunshine and may finish with a few showers, so grab the shades and the umbrella as highs will rebound into the mid or upper 50s later this afternoon with a few scattered rain showers blowing in with the gusty winds mid to late afternoon. Those winds SSW 10-25 mph will gust at times 30-40 mph which can be more than just a nuisance blowing debris on the roads, and knocking around your Halloween decorations. Weakened trees or tree limbs could come down, and many of our beautifully changing leaves will be coming down all day.

Wednesday will be a dry day with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s first thing tomorrow, and a nice mix of sun and clouds all day. The winds relent a little bit, but still expect breezy conditions WSW 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times. We may see a few light morning showers Thursday, but most of the day should be dry. An afternoon mix of clouds and some sun will try to bring highs up to 60 degrees.

Friday looks to be a little more wet than dry with shower chances coming and going in the morning through the afternoon. Model data suggests a lot of the rain will hit the east side of SE Lower Michigan and into Southern Ontario, so we'll keep an eye on it as we get closer. Highs will struggle in the lower 50s all day. It looks like a bright and dry weekend but temps will continue to struggle starting in the 30s for lows, and highs mainly in the mid 50s. More wet weather is likely on Monday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

