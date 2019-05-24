Metro Detroit weather: Hail possible as severe storms approach this weekend

DETROIT - The 4 Live Radar is tracking some light showers that will hang around in spots through the early evening. Temperatures will hang out in the 60s until midnight everywhere except the east side, which will dip into the 50s.

Our first round of potentially severe storms will arrive just after midnight. Scattered storms will move through until after sunrise Saturday. The main threat will be from large hail.

The remainder of the morning and early afternoon will be clear, but a stray shower isn't out of the question.

The second, stronger round of severe storms will arrive around 3 p.m. and exit by 7 p.m. Damaging winds and hail will be the biggest threats. The strongest storms will be in the southern half of the area. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s before storms arrive.

On Sunday, the same front that sparks Saturday's storms won't be far enough south to keep us dry. Expect a few showers and some thunder in the afternoon Sunday, mainly in the southern half of the area. Highs will finish in the mid-70s.

Memorial Day Monday looks rain-free until the evening, when showers and a few storms will return. Highs again will only reach the mid-70s.

Take us with you this weekend on the Local 4Casters app as we track these rounds of wet weather.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.