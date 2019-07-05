Metro Detroit weather: Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

We have a Heat Advisory on this Friday for the heart of Metro Detroit from 10am to 10pm as the heat and humidity reach dangerous levels. We are starting in the 70s and will get a good deal of sunshine to start the day. We should hit upper 80s by noon and finally into the low 90s with a heat index between 95°F and 100°F! Make sure you stay hydrated, find the AC or shade, and check on your friends and family especially those with heart or respiratory conditions. Scattered afternoon showers will again fire with the heat of the afternoon and early evening. These rain and thundershowers will produce isolated downpours and lightning… be careful.

We will likely see Metro Detroit showers Saturday morning as a cool front passes from north to south. The timing of the showers ending looks to be well before noon although we will likely not see a lot of sunshine until the later afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s and the humidity will slowly decrease into the afternoon and evening.

With low humidity, Sunday and Monday look glorious as the sun will keep us in the lower 80s and no chances for rain until maybe Wednesday night and Thursday morning. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



