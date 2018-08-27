Metro Detroit weather: heat advisory Monday night through Tuesday

DETROIT - A heat advisory remains in effect for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties from Monday night through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The heat is still on tonight through most of Tuesday. Even at night, it's important to remain cool and healthy. After thunderstorms, relief arrives midweek.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Monday evening remains hot and humid with temps in the middle and upper 80s. Heat indices remain near 90 degrees even as late as 9 or 10 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Monday night will be warm and muggy. Please, check on your friends, relatives and neighbors making sure they have plenty of water and working air conditioning or good ventilation. This will keep people hydrated and healthy overnight. Lows will be in the low and mid 70s.

Tuesday's heat and humidity remain high

Tuesday will be another sizzler. Morning temps soar to the 80s just after breakfast. The blazing sun will increase temps to the low 90s in the afternoon. Heat indices will be near 100 degrees in the afternoon.

All coaches and athletes must remember heat exhaustion and heat stroke are dangerous and deadly and can afflict anyone, regardless of fitness. Try to exercise or practice during cooler times of day. No matter when outdoor activity occurs, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and stay near air conditioned areas.

Also, just as important, thousands of people will pay homage to Motown's legendary artist Aretha Franklin. Lines will be extremely long outside the Charles H. Wright Museum Of African American History before it opens at 8 a.m. ET. Anyone standing in the morning, midday, afternoon and evening heat and humidity must drink plenty of water and wear light, loose-fitting clothes. In addition, take inventory of nearby places with air conditioning, including the DIA and Michigan Science Center.

Relief Arrives

Showers and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There's a Marginal to Slight Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, dangerous lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Wednesday will be wet in the morning and dry in the afternoon. Heat and high humidity depart. Highs in the low 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.