Metro Detroit weather: Heat and humidity return with severe storm threat

DETROIT - The heat and humidity will be on the rise again today as a warm front moves through SE Lower Michigan Thursday.

The heat, humidity, and front combine to bring storm chances that could be strong to severe in some areas. Right now, areas along and north of M-59 have the best chance for stronger storms mid morning and early afternoon.

That area alone is under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms from the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will slide through the rest of Metro Detroit during the afternoon and again some storms may produce damaging winds and hail in addition to downpours and lightning.

Keep your eyes to the skies today. Highs will get into the low or mid 80s with partly sunny skies and humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer.

Friday weather forecast

We will start on the warmer side of things Friday before a cold front blasts through tomorrow. Be prepared for a few scattered showers and storms which again, could be severe from 2pm to 7pm. Model data doesn't’t reveal a lot of action tomorrow as the cold front will be mainly dry as it moves through.

Still, we could see a small handful of storms blossoming in the heat and humidity as the front blows through. Temps will get into the low or mid 80s one last time feeling like mid to upper 80s. The winds will be whipping tomorrow SW 20-30 mph gusting even stronger at times. It may be breezy, but look for sky conditions to become more stable and cooler during your Friday evening activities.

Falls starts Saturday

The Autumnal Equinox, or the start of Fall, is Saturday and Mother Nature will respond. Expect a dry weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday as skies go from cloudy to sunny gradually, and low 70s Sunday with sunshine. Rain looks to arrive again late Monday and Tuesday of next week.

