Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity, storms and potential flooding

DETROIT - The heat is on, and you'll really feel it as temperatures head into the mid- to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like 90 degrees out there (32 degrees Celsius).

Wind will blow from the south-southwest at 8 to 13 mph. There will be a few thunderstorms possible well north of I-69 this afternoon – possibly severe -- but most of us will remain dry during the daylight hours. Keep an eye on our free Local4Casters app's radar if you have outdoor plans -- just in case.

Tuesday's sunrise was at 7:30 a.m., and sunset is at 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday night

Showers and thunderstorms increase tonight, although the best chances appear to be north of 8 Mile…which is where there is also the potential for more severe storms.

It will be an uncomfortable, muggy sleeping night, with lows barely making it into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) by morning. Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorm chances continue through the day and Wednesday, although I do not expect any severe weather.

Highs will range from the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) near the state line to the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) in our North Zone as a slow moving cold front bisects the area.

Keep in mind that temperatures will drop sharply from the 70s into the 60s when it passes through your area. It may end up being warmer when you leave for work in the morning than when you head home from work later in the day.

Showers are likely both early and late Wednesday night, with a break in between. Lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Thursday

Showers are likely Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

All the rain Tuesday through Thursday could drop a total of one to three inches of rain across the area -- especially north of 8 Mile -- which could cause some flood problems. Stay tuned.

Rain ends and becoming much cooler Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), but possibly only in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius) in rural areas far from the Urban Heat Island.

Friday

Mostly sunny on Friday, but highs only reach the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). It'll be a chilly night at those high school football games!

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks mostly sunny -- a great day at The Big House as U of M takes on Iowa, and down in Columbus as the Spartans take on those darn Buckeyes. Highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Showers move in Saturday night and extend into Sunday morning. With a bit of luck, perhaps we can dry things out for the afternoon with a bit of sun. Highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

