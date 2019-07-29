Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity to drop again this week

DETROIT - After heating up over the last few days and dealing with the thunderstorms accompanying those temperatures, Metro Detroit is on its way back down.

The front that will take some of the heat and humidity out of here is still northwest of us. It won’t be through the area until Tuesday morning, so we’ll hang with the humidity through Monday night. Lows will drop to the mid- and upper 60s.

Behind that front, there’s a very small chance of a shower Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s. Humidity will be slow to drop, but we should notice a big difference by Tuesday night. Then, the air will stay dry for the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures will run close to normal until next weekend.

An early look at the first weekend of August looks warm, bright and dry. Temperatures will peak above average. Even though the humidity might rise slightly, it won’t be terrible. It'll be just one more nice pair of days as the countdown to classes and football is on.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.