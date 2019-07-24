Metro Detroit weather: Heating back up this weekend

It’s hard to find anything to complain about in this forecast…. at least for a while.

The rest of tonight, we’ll be monitoring a line of showers across northern lower Michigan. These should die out before they reach our area this evening. That will leave us generally mostly clear tonight. But we won’t be quite as cool. Lows will remain below normal, however. Expect mid 50s to low 60s.

Highs will be above normal for the remainder of the week. And for the most part, it’s with plenty of sunshine. Both weekend days will finish near 90. Dew points increase to “muggy” over the weekend. So we’ll be talking heat index readings again.

It will only feel a couple degrees warmer than what the thermometer reads.

Rain looks like it will hold off for most of the weekend. There’s still some question as to whether Monday’s showers and storms spill over into late Sunday. So we’ll be watching that possibility late this week.

Beyond that, temperatures cool down a bit again toward the middle of next week. Plus the humidity will decrease again with that.

