Metro Detroit weather: Heating up Friday with storms possible

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday, Motown. If you love hot and humid weather, it's here!

There's an excellent chance that temperatures in Metro Detroit will make it to 90 degrees today. Storms are possible, too.

Friday morning is heating up with temps in the 80s before lunchtime. Although it's early, remember to never leave kids or pets alone in unattended vehicles while shopping early or doing other activities.

Remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen Friday afternoon while playing or working. Temps will be near 90 degrees or higher with a heat index close to 95 degrees. Water is the best beverage. That said, enjoy the heat with a trip to the beach or the pool, if you can.

There is a chance of afternoon showers and storms, especially after 2 p.m. ET. If you see any lightning or hear any thunder, get indoors immediately. The best chance of for thunderstorms activity will be between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. According to the National Weather Service, there is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind.

Friday evening will have scattered storms under warm, muggy conditions. Temps will be in the low and mid-80s. It's too early to tell whether rain will affect the Tigers baseball game at Comerica Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Grab a poncho before going to the game.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be warm and muggy. Make sure your air conditioning is working and your home is well ventilated. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will be very warm and still quite muggy. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, again.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and calmer. Lower humidity with afternoon temps in the middle 80s.

The heat is back on, Monday and Tuesday. Daytime temps near 90 degrees with scattered afternoon showers and storms each day.

