Metro Detroit weather: Heating up to the mid-80s

A late shower didn’t spoil the Ford Fireworks and the weather was ideal for the big show in Downtown Detroit last night. We are left with mostly clear skies this morning and temps in the upper 50s to low and mid 60s as you head out and about. Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy as highs head into the low 80s. It will be a bit breezy today WSW 7-17 mph and an isolated rain shower is possible with the peak heat of the afternoon, but don’t cancel any plans as most of us won’t see a drop.

We will likely get a little wet weather overnight into early Wednesday and it’s gone before most of us wake up tomorrow. Then, it’s another great looking Summer day tomorrow with sun and clouds and highs getting well into the mid 80s and a little bit muggy feeling even warmer. It’s warm and muggy again on Thursday with a few showers possible again with the peak heat of the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms linger around Metro Detroit on Friday and Saturday on and off as we stay warm. Right now, models show just scattered and light shower activity both days with temps in the low to mid 80s. Sunday looks bright and sunny with highs in the low to maybe mid 80s. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



