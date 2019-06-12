Metro Detroit weather: Heavy rain may lead to flooding in next 36 hours

Heavy rain may lead to flooding in the next 36 hours.

Rain will start arriving tonight in our South Zone after sunset. That will spread through the entire area overnight and intensify.

We’re not expecting severe weather, but heavy rain will be the primary threat. These thunderstorms/downpours will be scattered throughout Thursday and won’t wrap up until sunset on Thursday evening.

Total rainfall will top 1 inch in many spots.

Model data suggests there may be a few spots that hit the 2 inch mark as well! So be prepared for ponding on some roads and underpasses. Areas that don’t drain well will have standing water, too.

Also winds will start increasing as the rain is ending Thursday night. Expect gusts up to 40 mph at times Thursday evening.

Those winds will be blowing from the northwest, which will be offshore for the big eastside lakes. But there are still Lakeshore Flood Advisories up for Sanilac and St. Clair counties along the Lake Huron shoreline.

High waves from record high lake levels will still cause flooding and beach erosion, despite the direction.

We can finally relax on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

But the weekend brings rain back. The data is “messy” but it still looks like most of the rain will be centered on Saturday evening and very early Sunday morning, with some widely scattered showers outside of that.

So don’t throw in the towel on outdoor plans yet. Highs will still be in the mid-and-upper 70s both weekend days.



