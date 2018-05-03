Metro Detroit weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms -- severe weather chance later today

DETROIT - Rounds of heavy rain and thundershowers will keep moving through Metro Detroit today and the morning storms will make for a slow morning drive, so give yourselves a little extra time on your drive.

Morning temps are in the 60s and we will see some mid 70s later in the day along with a threat for severe storms. The stronger storms this morning are hugging the Michigan/Ohio border while the rest of us mainly will see heavy downpours and lightning.

Severe weather chance

The early afternoon looks to be quiet with warming winds SW 7-17 mph gusting to 25 mph and the afternoon heat, an approaching frontal boundary, and more moisture all point to the chance for Severe Weather late, late afternoon into the evening hours especially.

It’s eyes to the skies all day with threats including Wind Damage, Hail, and Isolated Tornadoes. We need to be very alert and aware of these storm dangers tonight.

Friday starts wet, but we expect to see some sun by the late afternoon as we keep the umbrellas handy through 2 p.m. to end the work and school week. Highs in low 70s with clouds gradually clearing and breezy and gusty conditions W 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Weekend forecast

The great news is that we are clearing out the start to the weekend with sun and 65 to 75 Saturday.

The second half of your weekend is slightly different with shower chances. Models show a pretty fast moving line of showers moving through right in the middle of your Sunday cooling highs down into the 60s most of the day. We will see more sun Monday through Wednesday with highs back into the 70s by Tuesday.

