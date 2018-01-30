Metro Detroit weather: Heavy winds arrive as temperatures increase Wednesday

DETROIT - Snow will skip Metro Detroit on Wednesday, but the winds won’t.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday night. Low temperatures will hit around midnight in the mid- to upper teens, then rise to the low 20s for the morning commute.

Winds will ramp up overnight, dropping wind chills to the single digits by daybreak. Expect wind gusts topping 40 mph at times during the morning. Speeds will relax somewhat throughout the day, but it will still be windy. Eventually, highs will hit 40 degrees in the afternoon, which will be our warmest mark of the forecast.

Snow will stay south of us Wednesday night, but we might see a few inconsequential snow showers Thursday night.

Otherwise, we’ll be cold and dry going into the weekend. Highs will remain in the 20s from Friday through Tuesday of next week.

Snow will return Saturday. Right now, expect 1-3 inches of accumulation from a quick-hitter of a snowstorm.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry, but it will bring the coldest temperatures of the forecast. We’ll barely get to 20 degrees in the afternoon. Lows at night will be in the low single digits.

