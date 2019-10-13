Metro Detroit weather: Here come clouds and some rain Saturday afternoon, evening

DETROIT - Happy Sunday, Motown!

Sunday afternoon and evening become cloudier. Some rain is possible, especially north and west of Detroit. The rest of the week feels like autumn.

Sunday afternoon will be milder but with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. It remains dry through the afternoon across most of Southeast Michigan, including Detroit. Far north and west of Motown, scattered sprinkle and light rain are possible.

Sunday evening will be cooler and wet from time to time. Scattered sprinkles and light rain are possible. Temps will be in the low 50s.

Sunset is at 6:55 p.m. ET.

Sunday night goes from cloudy to partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It becomes milder, again, Tuesday. Daytime temps reach 60 degrees. There's a chance of showers, again. The first drops may fall during the late afternoon and leaving.

After a wet Tuesday night, Wednesday morning will have scattered light rain. Cooler, again, with Wednesday afternoon temps in the low 50s.

