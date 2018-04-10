Metro Detroit weather: Here comes more snow, and spring

DETROIT - Well now, last night some of us got a rather robust evening snow shower that dropped quite a coating of wet snow on some areas. Snowfall reports we’ve received today include:

Waterford 5.0”

White Lake 4.9”

Lake Orion 4.5”

Milford 3.0”

Troy 2.7”

Pontiac 2.5”

Utica 2.4”

Lapeer 2.2”

West Bloomfield 1.8”

Fraser 1.5”

Harrison Township 0.8”

Richmond 0.6”

Morenci 0.6”

Farmington Hills 0.5”

Metro Airport’s official measurement of 0.3” of snow yesterday pushed our seasonal total to an even 60.0”, and we’re not done with snow yet even though spring weather is on the way. Here’s where this season stands so far on the all-time list:

Tonight will feature a mostly dry night, with a possible band of light snow crossing the area between 6 and 8 a.m. , but we don’t expect any accumulation…perhaps a couple of tenths of an inch in some spots to the north. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius), with wind from the south-southwest at 3 to 6 mph.

Once the early morning snow shower moves out, we’ll see a gradual increase in sunshine as we progress through the midday period and afternoon. Highs generally in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius). Wind will pick up, especially by afternoon, and blow from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:59 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 8:10 p.m.

After a dry Wednesday evening, rain develops after midnight as a warm front (the front edge of the spring temperatures we’ve been patiently waiting for, OK, impatiently waiting for) approaches. There could even be a rumble of thunder. Lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Rain Thursday morning ends as the warm front progresses northward, with some sunshine developing during the day. Highs soar into the low to mid 60s! And that sounds a whole lot better than 17 to 18 degrees Celsius this equates to for our Canadian friends across the river.

Another batch of rain moves in Thursday night, with a rumble of thunder once again possible…this will become a rather common refrain in this forecast because the aforementioned front will lay across the southern part of the state for the next two to three days, bringing periodic rain chances. Lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Here’s a series of maps showing you the weather for your next four rush hours:

Rain Friday morning should taper off for the afternoon, especially across the southern half of the area. As long as that front migrates north again, many of us should get to near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), but keep in mind that, if it splits the area, there will be a substantial temperature difference between the north and south zones. Stay tuned.

Weekend forecast

Today’s computer models differ on a very important detail for the Saturday forecast…the location of that front…and the differences are remarkable. In fact, you’ll be stunned by this: the GFS model has that front moving north again, and puts us near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), while the ECMWF model suppresses that front to near the state line, and has us in the 40s (7 degrees Celsius) most of the day. Both models give us a solid rain chance. We won’t get a better handle on the front’s exact Saturday placement for another day or two.

Sunday looks to be a rainy and cooler day, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), and perhaps even cooler than that.

Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week

On Wednesday, in coordination with the National Weather Service and the Michigan Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, Local 4 will join with television and radio stations all across the state in a statewide TEST tornado warning at 1 p.m. If you have a weather radio, and you have “Weekly Test” selected as one of the things you want to be alerted for, it will sound its siren at that time. This is a good opportunity to review where your tornado safe place is, and make sure that everybody in your family knows what to do and where to go if a real tornado warning is issued.

Unfortunately, even though this is a statewide test, some communities and counties will not test their outdoor sirens at 1 p.m. Wednesday. So, as much as you are being told to not be concerned if you hear your sirens Wednesday, you also are being told not to be concerned if you DON’T hear your sirens.

This is a very unfortunate decision by some emergency managers. The Local4Casters, as well as all broadcast meteorologists in the State of Michigan, are communicating to you, the public, about this statewide test tornado warning.

We asked some emergency managers during a meeting Monday at the National Weather Service office why they won’t test their sirens in conjunction with the statewide test, and one said that he felt it would be confusing to people, and that he would only sound his sirens for their normal test on the first Saturday of the month.

But it could be MORE confusing that some people will hear sirens, call a family member or friend, and then hear that they did not hear their sirens. It could be beneficial for all emergency managers in the state to sound their sirens in unison this one day every year when the National Weather Service conducts its test tornado warning.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.