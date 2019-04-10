Metro Detroit weather: Here's the rain and snow forecast

DETROIT - After Monday’s 70s, we only reached the low to mid 60s Tuesday and, today, we’ll struggle getting to 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

On a positive note, the daytime hours will be dry -- including both rush hours. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, with a relatively light wind blowing from the north at only 5 to 10 mph so, although it’ll be a cooler day, it won’t be all that bad.

Wednesday evening, night

This evening, some approaching light rain will transition to a light, wet snow. It’ll be a narrow stripe advancing from the west, so some of us -- particularly in the South Zone -- may not see much from this.

To repeat what we’ve been saying all week long, pavement temperatures will be too warm for snow to stick -- roads will just be wet in areas that do get snow -- and especially with overnight lows only dropping into the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), which is above freezing.

However, if the snow persists long enough, a dusting could accumulate on elevated surfaces, such as decks, patio furniture, mailboxes, and your car parked outside, as well as on grassy areas. Wind will blow from the north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph by dawn.

Thursday forecast

Any wet snow to start Thursday (which should only be across the northern half of the area) will continue moving north, and our Thursday afternoon will be dry -- great news for the drive home from work, and to the bowling alley if Thursday is your bowling night. Highs should reach the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day.

By the way, Thursday is the day that the big Central Plains winter storm we’ve been talking about will be at peak intensity. There will be very heavy snow and wind -- near blizzard conditions -- affecting a large area. Minneapolis, a major Delta hub, will be impacted by this snow, so there will likely be system-wide air delays due to this. Keep a close eye on your flight schedules if traveling.

Most of Thursday night should be dry, with a shower possible late at night. Temperatures will actually hold steady in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Friday morning will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms. While severe storms aren’t likely, strong gusty winds are possible with the storms. What’s more likely is a solid pop of wind behind the approaching cold front sometime Friday afternoon. Highs will briefly spike into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) -- and one model suggests even warmer.

Weekend outlook

Saturday still by far looks to be the better of the two weekend days. It looks partly cloudy right now, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Date Night (aka Saturday evening) will also be dry if you’re taking your sweetie out for a nice dinner and/or movie. Evening temperatures will be in the 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

The computer models have been trending Sunday’s weather worse and worse the past couple of days. Rain now looks likely, with highs only in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Not a bad day to get some inside chores done around the house.

