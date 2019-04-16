Metro Detroit weather: Here's the rain forecast for this week

DETROIT - We’re settling into a very unsettled weather pattern and, believe it or not, there’s a rain chance for the next week. Every day.

Now, having said this, it’s important to understand that it’s not going to rain 24 hours a day for a week. On some of the days, it appears that we’ll have dry periods, too. But timing those rain versus dry periods far in advance is nearly impossible so, if you have important outdoor plans over the next eight days, just keep an eye on our forecasts on Local 4, here on ClickOnDetroit.com and on our free Local4Casters weather app -- we will fine tune the forecast as often as physically possible. And by the way, the customizable radar page on our app is going to be very handy in the days ahead -- and remember that the radar follows you wherever you go…even in Europe!

Today will feature showers, with the biggest batch likely coming in the middle of the day, then becoming much more widely scattered by late afternoon. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), with wind blowing from various directions and averaging 5 to 10 mph. If you are heading to Comerica Park this evening to watch the Tigers take on the Pirates, most of the showers should be gone -- but we cannot rule out a shower during the game, so just be prepared just in case. And remember that it’s a 6:40 p.m. first pitch tonight -- that’s not a typo.

Mostly cloudy tonight, with a stray shower possible mainly across our South Zone. Lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind developing, at 4 to 7 mph.

Wednesday forecast

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with some showers possible as a warm front approaches. Not everybody will necessarily get a shower (best chance is across the northern half of our area), but we’re all at risk. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a scattered light shower possible. Temperatures holding steady in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) following passage of that warm front -- the front edge of a much warmer air mass.

Thursday forecast

Although we could start Thursday with partial sunshine, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs soaring into the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

The Holiday Weekend forecast

Mostly cloudy on Friday with showers at the start of the day, but the latest run of the computer models now suggest that we may see that rain exiting the area, leaving us with a dry end of the day and evening. That would be great news for those heading to Passover Seders, and Good Friday evening services. Highs cooling into the mid 50s (8 degrees Celsius).

Saturday is a really tough call. At this point, it appears that some of us could end up with a dry day, and the best chance for showers being the farther east you are in our area…most notably, the eastern Thumb and our friends across the river in Ontario. Highs again in the mid 50s (8 degrees Celsius). Hopefully it’ll be dry for most of us heading to Saturday evening Passover Seders (in my case, it’s thirty family members coming to my house).

Easter Sunday looked dry yesterday, but the models are now suggesting a chance of showers. With a bit of luck, we may be dry for sunrise Easter services and those morning Easter egg hunts, with showers developing by afternoon. But this is highly uncertain…especially given that this is a radical change from what yesterday’s models were indicating. We’ll keep you updated through the week on this very important holiday forecast. Highs Sunday will at least rebound into the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.